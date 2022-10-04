RUSH COIN (RUSH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.04 Million

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One RUSH COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RUSH COIN has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. RUSH COIN has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RUSH COIN

RUSH COIN’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io.

RUSH COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

