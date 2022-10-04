Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 206,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,040,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Sabre Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

