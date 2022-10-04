Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Arthur L. Goldberg Buys 3,000 Shares

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Goldberg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,828.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 313,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,407. The company has a market cap of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. This is an increase from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 662,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 936.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 589,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.