Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

