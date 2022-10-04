Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 185

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 185 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 171,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

