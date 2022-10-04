Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 107,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

