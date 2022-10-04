Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Element Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SCHX opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.