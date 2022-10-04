Security National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.