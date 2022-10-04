Security National Bank Buys 1,975 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

