Security National Bank Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

