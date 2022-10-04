Security National Bank Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

ARE stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

