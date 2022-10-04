Security National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,113,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 4,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

