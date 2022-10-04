Security National Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 331,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.