Security National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.