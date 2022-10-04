SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

