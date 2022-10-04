SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $63,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

