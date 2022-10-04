Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.52 and last traded at $61.52. Approximately 334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Sekisui Chemical Trading Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.
About Sekisui Chemical
Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), high-performance plastics (HPP), and medical businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.
