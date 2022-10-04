Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 12,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 301,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
