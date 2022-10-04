Serum (SRM) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $206.48 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

