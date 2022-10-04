Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

