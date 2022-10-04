Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11). 78,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 36,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4,600.00.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

