Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 8.9%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.24. 404,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,171,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

