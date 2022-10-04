Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Expands By 13.5%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

About Amergent Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.