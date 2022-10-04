Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Drops By 7.9%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:AAT opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.04%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,573,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 259,395 shares of company stock worth $7,386,977 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

