Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Drops By 13.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 22,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,437,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,863. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

