Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Rises By 12.9%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 5.2 %

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

