Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expands By 13.8%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Avantor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,731,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,049. Avantor has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

