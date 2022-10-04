Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Increases By 16.9%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Axos Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE AX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.65. 306,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,570. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. Insiders own 4.81% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
