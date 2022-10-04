Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Grows By 8.0%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 116.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.30. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $70.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

