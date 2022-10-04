Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Grows By 15.1%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT remained flat at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,874. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

