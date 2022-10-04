Short Interest in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expands By 10.4%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Amundi increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 61.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $452,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

CPB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 2,518,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

