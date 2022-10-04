Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expands By 10.5%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CarGurus Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 14,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CarGurus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

