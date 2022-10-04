Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 8.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.57 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

