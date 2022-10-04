Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Grows By 13.3%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 668,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $8.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

