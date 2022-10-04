Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expands By 8.0%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

CINF traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. 8,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,187.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

