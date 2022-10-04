Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 8.4%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of COLM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,451,000 after buying an additional 561,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after buying an additional 276,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.