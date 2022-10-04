Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Declines By 9.2%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

CDAQW stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

