Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Drops By 9.6%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 13,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,441. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

