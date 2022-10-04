Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Increases By 13.7%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. 6,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.17. Copart has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

