Short Interest in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Grows By 8.3%

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 23,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,358. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 11.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

