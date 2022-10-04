Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Drops By 7.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive makes up 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DDI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

