Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Expands By 14.9%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. 565,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.