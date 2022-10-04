Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Grows By 9.7%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.96. 1,817,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. Entergy has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

