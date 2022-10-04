Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Grows By 9.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 22,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.
Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,213. EQT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
