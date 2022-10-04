Short Interest in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Rises By 10.4%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 14.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,240,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 277,113 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $17,856,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 580,839 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,874. ESGEN Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

