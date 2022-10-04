Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Drops By 13.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.12. The stock had a trading volume of 283,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.