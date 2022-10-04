Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expands By 13.4%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FedNat Stock Up 308.7 %

FNHC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 146,993,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Get FedNat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

FedNat Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.