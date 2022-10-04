Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases By 8.7%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 261,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.47.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

