Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Rises By 13.4%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FMC Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE FMC traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.90.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

