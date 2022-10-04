Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expands By 10.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 58,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. FOX has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $36,623,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

